Both Bar and Bench equally important for administration of justice: CJI-designate Surya Kant

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) CJI-designate Surya Kant on Sunday called upon members of the legal fraternity to uphold empathy while dealing with those seeking justice, emphasizing that both the Bar and the Bench are equally important for the administration of justice.

Justice Kant made the remarks while addressing the 125th foundation day celebrations of the Oudh Bar Association (OBA) at the high court auditorium here.

"For the weak and poor, the Bar is the first stop for access to justice. When anyone comes to court seeking justice, they first turn to a lawyer. Therefore, the bar must have the power to understand the pain of the poor. Both the Bar and the Bench are equally important in the administration of justice," Justice Kant said.

He called for introspection within the legal community to face the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

"The era of AI has arrived, the country is making economic progress...in such a situation commercial cases will increase. We have to be prepared for this," he said, describing India's judicial system as "one of the best in the world".

Recalling his visits to the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court as an advocate, Justice Kant said he had received valuable guidance from senior members of the Bar. Quoting poetry, he described the relationship between the Bar and the Bench as "unbreakable".

Speaking on the occasion, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali said, "The white shirt, black coat, and gown are not just a uniform but a belief." He urged lawyers to make legal proceedings understandable to litigants by explaining them in simple language.

Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, highlighted the legacy of the Oudh Bar, saying, "The Oudh Bar has given the state two chief ministers, Shripat Mishra and C P Gupta. One of its members became Pakistan's first attorney general after Partition, and his son later became the chief justice of the Pakistan Supreme Court." Justice Rajan Roy, senior judge of the Lucknow Bench, emphasized that "bar members should listen to the voices of the weaker sections" and that "providing justice should be the first priority in legal practice".

Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court said that "a strong Bar is the hallmark of a strong judiciary".

Oudh Bar Association president S Chandra also addressed the gathering, while its general secretary L K Tiwari conducted the proceedings.

The event was attended by judges, senior advocates, and office bearers from the Supreme Court, Allahabad High Court, and various district bars. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK