Both Goa district hospitals witness rise in mental health cases since Apr 2022

Panaji, Jul 31 (PTI) Mental health cases reported at Goa's two main district hospitals in Asilo in Mapusa and Hospicio in Margao have shown a consistent year-on-year increase since April 2022, with monthly patient footfalls crossing 1,000 during in several months, the state government informed the assembly on Thursday.

A written reply tabled in the House by state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also revealed that young adults (19-59 years) and senior citizens (60 and above) form the majority of patients, while minors (0-18) account for a smaller but steady share of the caseload.

The data mentioned in the reply showed that, in several months, the number of women seeking mental health services has surpassed that of men, a trend seen especially in older age groups.

At South Goa District Hospital (Hospicio), the number of mental health patients rose from 716 in April 2022 to 954 in June 2025, with the highest spike observed in February 2023 (1,191 cases).

Similarly, at North Goa District Hospital (Asilo Mapusa), patient numbers increased from 493 in April 2022 to 886 in June 2025, with significant surges in March 2024 (1,005 cases) and January 2025 (863 cases), the reply stated.

The age profile indicates the 19-59 age group consistently accounted for over 60 per cent of the cases each month.

Meanwhile, the senior citizen group (60 plus) also witnessed a sharp rise in mental health issues post-COVID, especially through 2024 and 2025, it said.

According to the state's Directorate of Health Services, the year-on-year percentage increase in mental health cases at Asilo Mapusa stood at 7 per cent each in 2023 and 2024, and 3.7 per cent till June 2025.

At Hospicio, the rise was more at 25.67 per cent in 2023, 7.44 per cent in 2024, and 5.64 per cent till June 2025. PTI RPS BNM