Both Houses adjourned without transacting business as Oppn tries to corner govt on Adani issue

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The winter session of Parliament got off to a rocky start on Monday with both houses being adjourned within minutes of the commencement of proceedings as the opposition tried to corner the government on the issue of corruption allegations against the Adani Group and demanded a JPC probe.

Advertisment

Addressing media before the two Houses met, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition on the issue of disruptions, saying those rejected by people "80-90 times" were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their political gains.

Several opposition MPs had given adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the issue of the indictment of Adani group head Gautam Adani and others in a US court on charges of paying bribes to secure solar power supply contracts. But the notices were disallowed by the Chair, drawing protests from the opposition benches.

Outside Parliament, the opposition INDIA bloc alleged that the government was "'scared" of a discussion on the issue and sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the "scam".

Advertisment

They questioned why Parliament was adjourned for the day without transacting any business, after which Lok Sabha officials said it was a convention to adjourn the proceedings of the House for a short duration immediately after making an obituary reference to a sitting member.

Congress leader Vasant Chavan from Nanded in Maharashtra and Trinamool Congress leader S K Nurul Islam from Basirhat in West Bengal --- both members of the current Lok Sabha -- died between two sessions of Parliament.

There will be no sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. Both houses will meet again on Wednesday (November 27).

Advertisment

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex on November 26 to mark the occasion. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker Om Birla will also speak, the government said.

Ahead of the commencement of the winter session, Modi said those who have been continuously rejected by the public are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos Such handful of people did not succeed in their intentions but the people of the country observed their actions and punished them at an appropriate time.

The monsoon session of Parliament was hit by opposition protests demanding a JPC probe into US-based Hindenburg Research's allegations of financial irregularities and stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Advertisment

The Adani Group has denied allegations of irregularities in both the matters.

"There should be a healthy debate in Parliament but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Though their tactics ultimately fail, the people watch their behaviour closely and deliver justice when the time comes," he said.

Advertisment

"But those who have been continuously rejected by the public ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their sentiments and that of democracy," the prime minis "The most troubling aspect, however, is that such behaviour (disruptions) stifles the rights of new MPs -- those who bring fresh ideas and energy from all parties," the prime minister said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed dismay over the Chair in both Houses of Parliament disallowing the opposition to raise the Adani issue under Rule 267 and said the government should "let the truth come out" as the matter is affecting the country's image.

Under Rule 267, the listed business for the day can be suspended to debate an urgent matter with the Chair's approval. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday disallowed 13 notices served under Rule 267, including seven that sought a discussion on the US indictment on the alleged payment of USD 265 million in bribes. Similar notices were rejected in Lok Sabha also.

Advertisment

Kharge also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of spoiling the country's image by "helping" some key businessmen get contracts abroad, and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.

"Rule 267 is made only to raise such important issues. Else, that rule should not have been there. We want to be allowed to raise this issue under this rule.

"We want a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to be set up, in which there will be more people from his party (BJP) and all get an opportunity to be represented. Form a JPC, let the truth come out," Kharge said in a video message shared on X.

Advertisment

During a meeting of the business advisory committee of the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla asked political parties to avoid a ruckus in the House in the name of protests. He also flagged the issue of disruptions and urged opposition leaders to convey their dissent in a constructive manner.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting any significant business amid an uproar by opposition members on various issues.

Soon after the Lok Sabha met for the day, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi sought to raise the Sambhal firing issue in Uttar Pradesh, but Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references and adjourned the House.

As soon as the House reconvened at noon, opposition members were also heard demanding a probe into the allegations levelled against a prominent businessman in a US court.

BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, asked if the members were not keen to allow proceedings in the House. She adjourned the proceedings of the House till Wednesday.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed 13 notices served under Rule 267, but the Congress and Left parties insisted on a discussion on the Adani issue, forcing a 15-minute adjournment of proceedings.

Leader of the Opposition Kharge, who was among the seven that sought a discussion on the Adani bribery issue, said if the listed business is suspended, the opposition parties can explain how the "very important" issue was impacting the entire country.

At this point, Dhankhar ordered that nothing that Kharge says will go on record.

But as the opposition parties persisted, he adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

When the House re-assembled at 11.45 am, the chairman said he had the highest respect for the members of the House and urged them to allow him to continue with the scheduled business.

However, some opposition members were heard raising certain matters and the chairman adjourned the proceedings of the House for the day.

The BJP has slammed opposition parties and said it was not right on their part to stall Parliament proceedings in "retaliation" to their defeat in Maharashtra assembly elections and bypolls in other states.

Opposition leaders, however, alleged that the government was running away from a public debate on the Adani issue.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Modani issue rocked both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today. INDIA parties called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Modani scam -- the case for which has been reinforced by the recent indictments of Adani's bribery and suppression of information from Indian and American regulators." Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal alleged that the government was "scared" of discussing the Adani issue. PTI KKS NKD ANZ SKU NAB KR SKC RT RT RT RT RT