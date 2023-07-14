Both Houses of Bihar Legislature adjourned sine die

Patna, Jul 14 (PTI) Both Houses of the Bihar Legislature were adjourned sine die on Friday.

The Monsoon session which began on July 10 was marked by the deadlock between the opposition and the state government over several issues including the new teachers recruitment policy of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government, alleged corruption and growing unemployment in the state.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary adjourned the House sine die in the post-lunch session of the final day. "Altogether 823 questions were submitted to the assembly, of which 704 were approved. Many important issues related to public welfare were raised through 99 calling attention notices and questions. Total five sittings were held since July 10," Chaudhary said.

The Legislative Council was also adjourned sine die on Friday.

Legislative Council Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur said, "Altogether 353 questions were submitted to the council, of which 325 were approved. Other issues related to public welfare were raised through 59 calling attention notices and questions. Total of five sittings were held since July 10." PTI PKD RG