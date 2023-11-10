Both Houses of Bihar legislature adjourned sine die

Patna, Nov 10 (PTI) The five-day winter session of Bihar legislature that passed the landmark Bill to raise caste quota in education and government employment from 50 per cent to 65 per cent was adjourned sine die on Friday.

Advertisment

The session was marked by sustained protests and adjournments by the opposition members on various issues, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's controversial remark in both Houses of the state legislature on the importance of education among women in controlling the population and his comment inside the House on former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

The CM, however, on Wednesday offered his apologies both inside and outside Bihar assembly for comments made a day before on women.

Even after CM's apology, opposition members created ruckus in both Houses over his remark.

Advertisment

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary adjourned the House sine die to bring the curtains on the brief session.

Both Houses of the state legislature on Thursday cleared two Bills that sought to increase the caste-based quota in education and government employment to 65 per cent.

The Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Amendment Bill and the Bihar Reservation (Admission In Educational Institutions) Amendment Bill, 2023 came days after the government tabled the detailed analysis of the state's landmark caste survey that showed that marginalized castes were significantly worse off economically and socially than general categories.

Advertisment

The total quantum of reservation in jobs and educational institutions will now stand at 75 per cent in the state, after taking into account already existing provisions of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS).

The two Bills will now be sent to Governor Rajendra Arlekar for his assent.

Other prominent Bills which were passed included Bihar Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-2023 and the Bihar Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2023.

Advertisment

Of the total 891 questions received during the winter session, 739 questions were accepted by the assembly secretariat, said the Speaker.

"Many important issues related to public welfare were raised through 128 calling attention notices and questions. Total five sittings were held since November 6", Chaudhary said.

As far as the Legislative Council is concerned, its chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur said, "Altogether 347 questions were submitted to the council, of which 305 were approved. Other issues related to public welfare were raised through 27 calling attention notices and questions. Total five sittings were held since November 6". The Council was also adjourned sine die. PTI ANW PKD MNB