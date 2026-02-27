Both Houses of Bihar legislature adjourned sine die as budget session comes to close

Patna, Feb 27 (PTI) Both Houses of the Bihar legislature were adjourned sine die after the budget session ended on Friday.

In the assembly, Speaker Prem Kumar adjourned the House sine die, while in the Legislative Council, Chairperson Awadhesh Narain Singh announced a similar adjournment.

The Rs 3.47 lakh crore state budget for 2026-27 was presented during the session that commenced on February 2.

The House also passed 12 legislations during the 19-day session, prominent among which were the Bihar Technical Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Bihar Staff Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Bihar Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Bihar Civil Courts Bill, 2026, and the Bihar Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Bill, 2026.

“Of the total 4,190 questions received during the budget session, 3,783 questions were accepted by the assembly secretariat,” the Speaker said, adding, replies on 36 calling attentions were provided by the state government during the session.

As far as the Legislative Council is concerned, its Chairman said altogether, 1,190 questions were submitted, of which 1,024 were approved.

"Issues related to public welfare were raised through 80 calling attention notices and questions," Singh said.