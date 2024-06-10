Both India, Australia can learn from shared experiences in disaster management: Envoy

Guwahati, Jun 10 (PTI) Australian Consul General, Kolkata, Hugh Boylan on Monday said that his country and India could learn from shared experiences in disaster management as both the nations face extreme weather events, including flooding.

Visiting the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) office here for a discussion on disaster preparedness, Boylan expressed interest in understanding the disaster management systems of the northeastern state, an ASDMA release said.

He said both countries could learn from shared experiences as both face natural disasters from extreme weather events, including flooding.

He also highlighted Australia and India's international cooperation on building resilience, including through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

During his visit, information on areas of concern of international cooperation between the governments of Australia and India, related to disaster management and allied sectors, was also shared.

ASDMA CEO Gyanendra Dev Tripathi discussed about the possibilities to work on mitigation, preparedness and disaster risk reduction in Assam, drawing from some of the best practices in Australia.

A presentation on the activities of ASDMA was also made to the visiting dignitary, the release added.