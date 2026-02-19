Both UP deputy CMs respectful towards saints and batuks: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Varanasi/Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Thursday said both deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh are people who respect sadhus and batuk Brahmins, even as he warned that saints would march to Lucknow if the cow is not declared 'Rashtra Mata' within 40 days.

Speaking to reporters in Varanasi, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand referred to recent remarks by Deputy Chief Ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya following the controversy during the recently concluded 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj, where some batuks were allegedly mistreated by security personnel.

He noted that Pathak had termed the alleged pulling of the 'choti' of batuks as a "grave sin" and demanded strict action against those responsible.

The seer also referred to Maurya's earlier appeal, urging him to end his protest and take a holy dip at the Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya', during which the deputy chief minister had reiterated that the state government respects saints and assured appropriate action.

"Both deputy chief ministers are mindful of their position in society and have shown that they respect batuks and saints," Avimukteshwaranand said, adding that Pathak's decision earlier in the day to perform rituals for 101 batuks at his Lucknow residence reflected this approach.

However, he also issued a warning, saying that if the government does not declare the cow as 'Rashtra Mata' within 40 days, sadhus and saints would march to Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Pathak, who later reached Varanasi, avoided responding to media queries on the issue.

In Lucknow, sources in the deputy chief minister's office said a large number of batuks visited Pathak's residence earlier on Thursday and thanked him for raising issues concerning the Brahmin community.

According to the sources, the batuks appreciated the deputy chief minister's stand on protecting social respect and traditions.

Reacting to the issue, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said no citizen should be insulted and termed the alleged Prayagraj incident as wrong, adding that action should be taken.

BJP MLA Pankaj Singh, who was also in Varanasi, declined to comment on the matter.

Political observers say the outreach to batuks and the Brahmin community, estimated to constitute around 10-12 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's electorate, assumes significance ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.