Botswana signs MoU with RITES to modernise its railway, transport infrastructure

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) RITES Ltd, a transport infrastructure consultancy under the Railway Ministry, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Botswana to collaborate on the development and modernisation of the country’s transport infrastructure, according to a statement.

Under the MoU, Botswana will draw upon RITES Ltd’s extensive technical expertise for the development and modernisation of railway systems, it said.

“The partnership aims to accelerate the growth of Botswana’s railway and transport infrastructure by deploying advanced technologies, global best practices, and capacity-building initiatives to strengthen local capabilities and enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability across the sector,” a press note from RITES said.

RITES’ scope of support will include the supply of rolling stock; commissioning, repair, operation and maintenance support for railway systems; and modernisation of workshops, it added.

According to the RITES, the collaboration will also cover transport infrastructure development projects spanning railways, highways, bridges, airports, and buildings.

The RITES will also provide capacity-building and technical training programmes, facilitate knowledge exchange, deliver quality assurance services including third-party inspections, pre-shipment inspections, and final acceptance testing and deploy advanced information technology solutions such as integrated train operations and passenger management systems, officials said.