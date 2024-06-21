Bottle with syringe found from Beed man taking part in police recruitment drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) A "suspicious" bottle with a syringe was seized on Friday from a man in Beed in Maharashtra who had come to take part in the police recruitment drive, an official said.

He has been allowed to take part in the drive but a decision on his result will be taken after the investigation report on this seizure comes in, Beed Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur told reporters.

"During the mandatory checking of bags of candidates, we found a suspicious bottle with a syringe. The blood samples of the candidate have been taken. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials will probe the case. We will act based on findings of this investigation," the SP said.

A whopping 17.76 aspirants are taking part in the recruitment drive statewide to fill 17,471 constabulary posts in Maharashtra police. It began on June 19. PTI AW BNM