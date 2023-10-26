Bottling unit to be set up at AIIMS to provide drinking water in glass bottles for meetings, events

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The AIIMS here will set up a bottling facility in its premises to supply clean drinking water packaged in reusable glass bottles for use at its meetings, conferences and events, in a step to reduce environmental impact of disposable plastic bottles.

The Centre has issued directives to cut down use of plastics and the move is a step in that direction.

"Recognising the pressing need to shift away from single-use plastics in meetings, conferences, and other events, AIIMS New Delhi is dedicated to providing an eco-friendly alternative for acquiring hygienic packaged drinking water," Dr M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, said.

The bottling facility will be under the administrative purview of the Central cafeteria and will be equipped with cutting-edge technology for no-touch automated washing, disinfecting, repackaging, and sealing of glass bottles. Initially, it will have the capacity to process at least 15,000 bottles (500ml) per month. This facility will ensure compliance with all necessary statutory requirements,, including FSSAI registration, to guarantee the highest quality and safety standards, Dr Srinivas stated.

Professor in charge of the Cafeteria Management Committee, will oversee the operational aspects of the facility, while the engineering department will provide essential support, including space, water, electricity, drainage, and air conditioning, to ensure its efficient operation, under the guidance of superintending engineer.

Upon full implementation, the bottling facility will serve as the central point for sourcing packaged drinking water at AIIMS Delhi for all official meetings and conferences. The facility's services may also be extended to benefit patients and their attendants, based on feedback and demand, Dr Srinivas said.

"We are proud to take this significant step towards environmental sustainability. By reducing the use of disposable plastic bottles and offering clean drinking water in reusable glass containers, we are not only promoting environmental responsibility but also contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future," he added.

Dr Rima Dada, professor in-charge of media cell, said, “This initiative reflects AIIMS New Delhi's commitment to environmental conservation and aligns with the government's vision of reducing plastic waste. It underscores the institute's dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare services while maintaining ecological responsibility." PTI PLB DV