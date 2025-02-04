Bottom line, India-EU relationship more important than ever before: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said in a world that promises to be so volatile and uncertain, a stronger India-EU relationship can be an "important stabilising factor", as he asserted that the relationship between the two sides is more important than ever before.

In his address at the inaugural session of the IIC-Bruegel annual seminar here, the EAM, without naming any country, also said that "in our own continent, international law has been disregarded with significant consequences".

"Even on a question like democracy and military rule, different standards have been applied to our neighbours in the east and and our neighbour in the west," he said.

The second IIC-Bruegel annual seminar is being held at the India International Centre (IIC) from February 4-5.

"The world is currently witnessing two major conflicts, these are often presented as matters of principle. We are told that the very future of the world order is at stake. Yet, the record shows how selectively and unevenly these principles have been applied," Jaishankar said.

In his address, he also touched upon the aspects of trade and digital technology, climate action, and their interplay with geopolitics.

He said today there is much talk about the world order unravelling. "The fact is that the consensus which underpinned it, has done so well before." "There are North-South contradictions as much there is an East-West divide. In fact, even these broad characterisations are no longer tenable in an era of sharper nationalism," the external affairs minister said.

Both economic and political logic of an earlier era needs refreshing, Jaishankar said.

"Much of the architecture will undoubtedly continue because we are too deeply invested into it, but some of it, perhaps aspects that are critical and sensitive, will be more nationally driven," he added.

The EAM in his address asserted, "We are truly entering a time of multipolarity and rebalancing, the sooner we come to terms with this reality, the better for all of us." He underlined that these are some of the questions that lndia and the European Union confront today.

"It is important that as we reflect on appropriate policies and responses, there is a quest for convergence as well as an honesty in conversations. We clearly have common interests and shared values. There may be some differences on priorities and specifics, but what binds us is a sentiment much stronger," the Union minister said.

"At the end of the day, we are political democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies," he said.

The minister said as the two sides take stock of the changes underway, it is likely that "our meeting points will increase".

"Moreover, in a world that promises to be so volatile, so uncertain, a stronger India-EU relationship can be an important stabilising factor," Jaishankar said.

India is certainly cognisant of the greater strategic awakening of Europe in the last few years, that too can serve as a "driver of deeper engagement", he added.

"We already see that happening, for example, in defence and security and technology cooperation. The bottom line is that our India-EU relationship is more important than ever before," the EAM said. PTI KND SKY SKY