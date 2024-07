Bhubaneswar, Jul 22 (PTI) Boudh MLA Saroj Kumar Pradhan was appointed the new government chief whip in the Odisha assembly on Monday, according to a notification.

Remuna MLA Gobinda Chandra Das was appointed the deputy chief whip in the assembly, according to the notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

The appointments were made on the day the first session of the new assembly began. PTI AAM BBM AAM SOM