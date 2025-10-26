Boulder crash affects traffic on Mumbra Bypass; no one hurt

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI ) Traffic movement on Mumbra Bypass in Thane was briefly affected on Sunday evening after a boulder crash incident, a civic official sad.

The incident occurred near Rehmania Hospital on Shil-Thane road at 7:45pm, the Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell official added.

"A large boulder fell onto the road, obstructing vehicular movement and leading to temporary traffic congestion in the area. No injuries or damage to vehicles were reported at the scene," he said.

Necessary instructions were issued to clear the debris and ensure safety of motorists, resulting in the situation being brought under control promptly, Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. PTI COR BNM