Boulder crashes along Mahape-Shil Road in Thane; no one hurt, route cleared

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) A boulder crash took place along Mahape-Shil Road in Thane district on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 7:49 pm near a hotel close to Shil water tank, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"Personnel from Mumbra police, fire brigade as well as disaster management cell from Diva ward committee rushed to the site along with two earth movers and and an emergency fire tender vehicle. No casualties or injuries were reported in this incident. The boulder crash had blocked the road partially, but our teams ensured the debris was removed in time," he said.

"Traffic was restored along the busy route within a short period. Given the monsoon conditions, such incidents are not uncommon in this hilly stretch. Commuters and residents in the area must report any signs of instability immediately," Tadvi added. PTI COR BNM