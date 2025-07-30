Boulder falls on army vehicle in Ladakh; rescue operation underway

Leh, Jul 30 (PTI) A boulder fell on an army vehicle, part of a convoy, in a remote area in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday and a rescue operation has been launched, officials said.

The accident occurred near Durbuk and further details are awaited, they said.

"A boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 July 2025. Recovery action is in progress," the Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X.

Sources said at least four soldiers, including an officer, sustained injuries in the accident involving an SUV of the Army.