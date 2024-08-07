Boulder falls on railway tracks near Aatgaon, traffic on Kasara-Mumbai stretch affected

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Train traffic between Kasara and Mumbai was partially affected on Wednesday night after a boulder fell on the tracks near Aatgaon station in Thane district, about 100 km from here, officials said.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the bounder fell on the UP line (Mumbai-bound) between Aatgaon and Asangaon stations around 9.40 pm.

"Kalyan-Kasara section DOWN (Kasara-bound) line is working normally," he said, adding that the traffic towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) on UP line has been suspended and the work for removal of debris is in process.

A few long-distance trains including Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat Express and Ballia-LTT Kamayani Express were held up due to the incident.

An X (formerly Twitter) user complained that air-conditioning in the Vande Bharat Express had been switched off.

"Any ETA when it will be cleared? The AC is switched off in the affected Vande Bharat train since 2 hours," the X user @thelocalindia wrote.