Boulder hits vehicle in J-K’s Doda, one killed

Doda/Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was killed and five persons were injured when a boulder from a hillock hit a passenger vehicle in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Baswal village on the Doda-Bharat road, the officials said.

They said the rescuers immediately swung into action and the six injured passengers –- all residents of Bharat Bagla village -- were immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Doda.

A passenger identified as Razia Begum was declared dead, while Sonia Devi (32), Zulaikha Begum (30), Kamran (2), Ghulam Hassan (31), Imran Hussain (4) were admitted to the hospital, the officials said. PTI COR TAS TAS DV