Boulders found on rail tracks near Pune city, driver of incoming train alerted on time

Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) Miscreants placed boulders on rail tracks between Akurdi and Chinchwad stations near Pune city on Friday, but they were spotted on time and the driver of a Mumbai-bound express train coming on the line was alerted, thus averting a tragedy, officials said.

An alert guard on a Pune-bound suburban train running on the parallel tracks spotted the boulders and informed the Chinchwad station master.

The station master of Chinchwad, upon receiving the information, alerted the loco pilot (driver) of 16352 UP Nagarcoil-Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Express coming on the tracks. The train was halted until the boulders were removed from the tracks, said the Railway officials.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched a probe to identity the miscreants responsible for the act.

"Guard Sandip Bhalerao on a Lonavala-Pune suburban train spotted the boulders on the adjacent UP tracks and informed the station master of Chinchwad. The station master immediately contacted the loco pilot of UP Nagarcoil-Mumbai CSMT Express, and the train was halted till the time the boulders were removed," said a senior Railway official.

Timely detection by Railway staff of this act by miscreants averted the possibility of a major tragedy, he stated. PTI SPK RSY