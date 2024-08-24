Boulders from hill fall on Mumbra bypass road in Thane district; none hurt

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) Boulders from a hill crashed on the Mumbra bypass road in Thane district on Saturday evening amid rain, affecting vehicular traffic for at least two hours, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at around 6:30 PM on a stretch between Thane and Shil, said Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell (DMC) chief Yasin Tadvi.

He said the debris was cleared by Fire Brigade personnel and DMC staff using machinery and traffic was restored after two hours.

As a precautionary measure, the affected area is cordoned off. PTI COR NSK