Boulders on track; Alert loco pilot stops train on time in TN

Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu), Nov 1 (PTI) An alert loco pilot of a Chennai-bound express train applied the brakes on time after noticing two boulders placed on the tracks in this district late on October 31, police said.

The incident happened near Kadayanallur, the Srivilliputhur Railway police said, adding, a probe is on.

The Sengottai-Chennai Pothigai Express was on its way to the state capital when the loco pilot spotted the boulders and stopped the train on time, they said.

The train later proceeded to its destination after the boulders were removed. PTI CORR SA