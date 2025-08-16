Bouncer shot by 4 men in Patiala club after row over playing music

Patiala, Aug 16 (PTI) A man, working as a bouncer at a club here, was shot at after an argument with four men over stopping the music at 11 pm, police said on Saturday.

The victim was admitted to Rajindra Hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, according to police.

The incident took place on Friday when the four men demanding that the music be turned on again post 11 pm, lead to heated arguments with the bouncer identified as Raja.

During the argument, one of the accused pulled out a pistol and fired four rounds at Raja. A bullet hit his arm while another grazed his abdomen and hit the wall, police said.

The entire incident was recorded at CCTV installed in the club.

A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station and further investigation is underway, police added.