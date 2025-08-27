Bouncers allegedly assault 3 men outside Connaught Place bar; FIR lodged

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A group of bouncers and staff members of a bar in Connaught Place allegedly assaulted three friends, including two advocates, after an argument, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 1:15 am on Sunday outside a bar in N Block when Dharmendra Kumar (36), Naveen Kumar (31) and Naveen Shaukin (28) were returning home after a party, a senior police officer said.

According to police, Dharmendra Kumar, the complainant, stated that he and his two friends had gone to the bar for dinner and drinks.

After paying the bill online around 1 am, they stepped out for a smoke and were listening to a man playing dhol outside the bar.

"They were enjoying the music when a bouncer from the bar allegedly abused and tried to forcefully remove the dhol player. When the victims objected to the bouncer's behaviour, a heated argument took place. The bouncer then allegedly called 8-10 other bouncers and staff members from the bar,” the officer said.

The group allegedly assaulted the three men with punches, kicks and a hard object, leaving them injured, police said.

The accused allegedly threatened to shoot the trio if they did not leave the spot, the officer said, adding that Dharmendra's gold chain reportedly went missing during the scuffle.

After the victims informed the police, they were taken to the Lady Hardinge Hospital for treatment.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS at the Connaught Place police station. CCTV camera footage from the bar and its surrounding areas is being scanned to identify the accused. The role of the bar staff and management is also under scrutiny,” the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI