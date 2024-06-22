Bounteous x Accolite, Circle India Trust join hands to revamp govt school in TN

Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) Bounteous x Accolite, a global leader in information technology services has partnered with Circle India Trust, a non-governmental organisation to give make over to a government higher secondary school here.

The school in Kannagi Nagar here faced various challenges including insufficient furniture, poor electrical fixtures among others.

Bounteous x Accolite collaborated with Ladies Circle India Trust to execute a comprehensive renovation project aimed at benefitting 1,500 students.

Some of the key issues addressed include installation of new benches and desks, green boards, construction of a compound wall, provision of 12 laptops and 26 desktops at the modern computer laboratory among others.

"This initiative at GHSS Kannagi Nagar underscores the potential for corporate partnerships to drive meaningful change in educational institutions, setting a positive example for community involvement and social responsibility," Bounteous x Accolite Founder and Co-CEO Leela Kaza said.

Former Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu inaugurated the renovated school building at an event recently.

"We are proud to partner with Ladies Circle India Trust in this endeavour and look forward to seeing the students thrive," Kaza added. PTI VIJ ROH