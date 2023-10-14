Bouquet of best installations in Kolkata Durga Puja art on display ahead of festival

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) A show of select Durga Pujas in Kolkata is attracting the attention of art enthusiasts from all over the world in the run-up to West Bengal’s largest festival which received UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage tag two years ago.

Being held at the heritage Town Hall here, the show organised by massArt, a Kolkata-based socio-cultural organisation, gives the visitor a sneak peek into the artworks in the decoration of pandals in 24 community Durga puja and two household pujas.

The event was organised in association with UNESCO and the British Council.

“Over five days, between October 11 and 15, the audience will be exposed to the best of temporary Art installations that come up in Kolkata during Durga Puja,” UNESCO said in a statement.

Dignitaries from Germany, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Mongolia, Cyprus, Australia, Fiji, and Nepal were present during the inauguration.

Durga puja in Kolkata is often referred to as the world’s largest public art festival and this is the second edition of the unique initiative.

Secretary, massArt Dhruvajyoti Bose said, “Last year, we made a very humble beginning by hosting a first-of-its-kind Durga puja Art preview show. It attracted the attention of art enthusiasts.” “The main reason for holding the preview show is to bring the world’s attention to the exceptional artwork. We are sure that this year's preview exhibition of Durga Puja Art would be more enlightening and interesting for art aficionados,” Bose said.

An alumnus of Vassar College, New York, held panel discussions on Durga Puja Art while 70 members from the International Delphic Council were visiting the city to understand why Durga Puja is considered the largest ‘open air Art festival’ in the world.

A sound-scape installation developed by an artist from Germany was unveiled at Town Hall on the occasion supported by the German embassy.

While an exhibition on the process of making Durga puja Art was being held in the Town Hall in collaboration with students from an educational institution of architecture and design, tours to the listed community puja pandals were also held for the physically challenged; orphans and members of old age homes on October 12, 13 and 14 respectively, Bose said.

The General Secretary of the Kashi Bose Lane puja committee Somen Dutta said members from various consulates went around the semi-complete puja pandal, as the artisans were busy working on the interiors replete with the intricate artwork at a frenetic pace even though the idol was put behind a curtain.

“They were also amazed to know all these artworks will be dismantled after the festivities and the idol will be immersed and the ground, on which all these things came up, will sport the bare look again,” Dutta said.

Nepal Ambassador Sankar Prasad Sharma said, “Durga puja celebrations are common in our country also but the art and decoration on display at Kolkata pandals are unique.” PTI SUS NN