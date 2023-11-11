Bovine smuggler arrested under PSA in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Nov 11 (PTI) An alleged bovine smuggler was arrested under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday, police said.

Mohd Azam, a resident of Kothian village of Pouni tehsil, is a notorious bovine smuggler, a police spokesman said. He was lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail after his arrest, he said.

The person said Azam's dossier was prepared on the directions of Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Gupta and submitted to the district magistrate who formally issued the order for his detention under the stringent PSA.

Azam was named in five FIRs registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at different police stations in Rajouri, Reasi, and Jammu over the past three years, the spokesman said.

"In view of his continuous involvement in bovine smuggling and other variety of criminal cases and to safeguard the general public, it was necessary to book him under stringent law," he said. PTI TAS TAS VN VN