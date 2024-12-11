Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in J-K's Udhampur

New Update
Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) An alleged bovine smuggler was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, police said.
Mohd Akram, a resident of Jojra Talab, has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere in the district, thus warranting authorities to detain him under the PSA, a police spokesperson said.
He said several cases were registered against Akram, who was shifted to a jail after a police party executed his warrant of detention.