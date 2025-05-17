Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, May 17 (PTI) An alleged bovine smuggler was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, police said.

Totu Din, a resident of Katwalt village in Ramnagar, is a habitual bovine smuggler and his detention order under PSA was issued by Udhampur district magistrate, a police spokesperson said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial up to two years in some cases.

“Totu has been involved in several bovine smuggling cases registered in the district. Despite multiple FIRs and previous arrests, he continued his illegal activities, posing a serious threat to public peace. Consequently, he has been booked under the PSA and lodged in jail,” the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB