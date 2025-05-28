Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in JK's Kathua

Jammu, May 28 (PTI) A bovine smuggler has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Abdul Gani was taken into custody from the Maggar Khad area in Lakhanpur, they said.

He has been lodged at Central Kot Bhalwal Jail here under the PSA to curtail his illegal activities, a police spokesperson said.

He said 10 FIRs have been registered against Gani at three different police stations under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act in Kathua since 2008.

To prevent Gani's illegal activities, police prepared a dossier against him and sent it to the Kathua district magistrate, who issued a detention warrant against the accused under the PSA, the spokesperson said.

Two drug peddlers – Sham of Kotli Pain and Simraan Khan of Jakhani – were arrested along with 5.7 grams of heroin from Chak Magiote in the Rehambal area of Udhampur district on Wednesday, police said.

A case has been registered against the two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the spokesperson said.

He said Sham was also wanted by police in multiple cases related to drug peddling and theft. PTI TAS DIV DIV