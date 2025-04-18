Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) A bovine smuggler was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police on Friday said.

The police obtained a detention order for smuggler Lakhit Ali of Sira-Mahni area in Ramnagar and executed it, they said.

Ali has been booked in connection with several bovine smuggling cases registered in the district, police said.

He has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere in the area, warranting his detention under the Public Safety Act, they said. PTI AB AS AS