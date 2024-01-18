'Bow and arrow' to 'Ramanandi tilak' on lamp posts: Lord Ram rules hearts and streets in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Jan 18 (PTI) Streetlights on flyovers decorated with artworks depicting Lord Ram, his bow and arrow and ornamental lamp posts carrying designs themed on the traditional 'Ramanandi tilak', Ayodhya is all decked up ahead of the consecration ceremony at the temple.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple here will take place on January 22 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries.

With the mega ceremony four days away, even the roads leading to the holy city are getting immersed in a religious spirit While travelling on the highway from Lucknow to Ayodhya, one can see huge posters bearing an image of the Ram temple, the date of the consecration ceremony and slogans like 'Shubh Ghadi Aayi, Viraje Raghuraii', dotting the roads.

Many hotels and 'dhabas' along the highway carry a banner greeting devotees on the way to Ayodhya, and an image of Lord Ram, besides saffron flags bearing images of the deity and the new temple here.

While entering Ayodhya city from Faizabad city side, one can feel the spirit of the temple town in the air.

Streetlights lining the flyovers have been decked up with lights, and festooned with colourful 'AYODHYA' signage, and by turns carrying designs depicting Lord Ram, a new temple with bow and arrow, or Lord Ram holding his bow and arrow or the 'Ramanandi tilak'.

A 'Ramanandi tilak' is made of two vertical white lines and a red stroke in the centre, and is used largely by devotees of Lord Ram. Many of the local residents and devotees visiting Ayodhya from other places can be seen sporting this tilak.

In Ayodhya City, Ram Path and Dharm Path, two main thoroughfares have become star attractions right now, especially for their tasteful decoration ahead of the ceremony.

Ram Path is a 13-km stretch from Sahadatganj in Faizabad city to Naya Ghat roundabout in Ayodhya city.

The old arterial road running through the heart of the city, has been widened and turned into a four-lane street as part of a redevelopment work that was envisioned in 2022.

A large number of shops and other buildings were partially demolished as part of the project, and the state government and the local administration also had to face protests from many traders.

The Ram Path redevelopment project is nearing completion, and facade of all shops and other structures have been given a uniform coat of beige while shutters have been adorned with graphic images of Hindu symbols such as saffron flags, a conch, 'Jai Shri Ram', bow and arrow and face of Lord Hanuman or his mace.

Cut-outs bearing images of Lord Ram have been placed on the median of the Ram Path while continuous chants of 'Siya Ram' and 'Jai Siya Ram' can be heard in the streets, playing out of loudspeakers installed at temples in the vicinity.

"Ram Path and Dharm Path are two showpieces of road infrastructure development. And, they have been decked up ahead of the consecration ceremony. The designs of ornamental lamp posts installed along these two roads reflect the development of Ayodhya while honouring the faith of people," a senior official said.

The two main roads meet at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, an iconic roundabout named after the late melody queen, and huge banners and digital displays hail the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while some posters bear slogans like 'Ram Aayenge'.

Along the Dharm Path, clusters of the 'Surya Stambhs' installed at the two ends of this road, on both sides of the street add to its grandeur, while ornamental lamp posts bearing design of 'Ramanandi tilak' and other religions symbols on top, lend an air of spirituality to the area.

By evening, these customised lamp posts, installed on both sides of the street and the median verge of the Dharm Path, and the huge sun-themed columns, when turned on, present a dazzling picture.

Some of the trees on Dharm Path near Lata Mangeshkar Chowk have been adorned with special pieces made with inverted baskets and lights, adding to the aesthetic feel of the revamped holy city.

There is a palpable excitement in the air and in the evening people can be seen gathering on this street to take photographs or click selfies.

Ornamental lamp posts bearing the design of 'Ramanandi tilak' and other religious symbols on top, have been installed along the median of Ram Path as part of the redevelopment project.

Along this main road, many posters have been put up bearing photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his message of 'Vikas and Virasat'.

Bus shelters along Ram Path, have been decorated with artworks themed on Ramayana, catching the eyes of passersby. PTI KND NB NB