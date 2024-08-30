Bow my head at Shivaji's feet and apologise: PM Modi on statue collapse

Palghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king’s statue in coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity,” Modi said, after laying the foundation stone of the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

“Our values are different. For us, nothing is bigger than our deity," Modi said. “Some people keep abusing Veer Savarkar but are not ready to apologise for insulting him,” he said.

"The moment I landed here, I first apologised to Shivaji Maharaj over the statue collapse. I also apologise to the people who were hurt by the collapse," he said.

Modi had unveiled the statue in December last year during the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg district. The statue was aimed at honouring the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence.

The state government has announced that a joint technical committee headed by the Navy with representatives from the state government and technical experts will investigate the reasons for the statue collapse on Monday.

A developed Maharashtra is an essential part of the resolve for a Developed India, Modi said.

“Therefore, over the past 10 years, we have taken continuous major decisions for Maharashtra's progress. To ensure that the state and the entire country reap benefits of Maharashtra's capacities, the foundation stone for Vadhvan Port has been laid today,” he said.

Modi said when he was declared the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP, he visited Raigad, the capital of the Shivaji’s kingdom, and meditated before the Maratha king’s samadhi.

These are Modi’s first remarks after the statue collapsed at the coastal Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg district.

The collapse of the statue sparked a state-wide outrage, with the opposition targeting the government and accusing it of insulting Shivaji Maharaj.

Modi said his government is focusing more on the development of coastal villages.

To enhance capabilities, fishermen's cooperative societies are also being strengthened, he said.

The BJP and NDA governments have worked with complete dedication and honesty for the welfare of backward classes and empowering the marginalised, he said.

“Our government is committed to empowering women and ensuring prosperity in the nation through the constant efforts and endeavours. It is actively promoting women's involvement in fish production,” he said.

“Through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, we have empowered thousands of women, enabling them to contribute significantly to this sector,” he said, adding India has become the world's second-largest fish producing country.

In 2014, the country's fish production was only 8 million tons, but now India produces around 17 million tons of fish, he said. “This means that in just 10 years, we have doubled the fish production,” Modi said.

“We have earmarked a whopping Rs 76,000 crore for Vadhvan project. This will be the largest container port in the country,” he said.

Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects of Rs 1,560 crore.

Owing to its coasts, Maharashtra has centuries-old connection to international trade, Modi said.

“Today is a historic day in India's journey towards progress,” he said. The ‘New India’ knows its strength and has left behind the shackles of slavery, he added, The Vadhvan Port is expected to be a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country’s trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships.

The port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district, will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, the port will feature deep berths, efficient cargo handling facilities, and modern port management systems.

The port is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and contribute to the overall economic development of the region.

The project incorporates sustainable development practices, with a focus on minimizing environmental impact and adhering to stringent ecological standards. Once operational, the port will enhance India's maritime connectivity and further strengthen its position as a global trade hub.

Modi also launched the Rs 360 crore National Roll Out of Vessel Communication and Support system, under which one lakh transponders will be installed in a phased manner on mechanised and motorised fishing vessels in 13 coastal states and Union Territories.

The vessel communication and support system is an indigenous technology developed by ISRO, which will help in establishing two-way communication while fishermen are at sea and also help in rescue operations as well as ensure their safety.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for important fishery infrastructure projects including development, upgradation and modernization of fishing harbours, fish landing centres and construction of fish markets.