Boxing event: HC rules in favour of boys under 14 years

Chennai, Sept 11 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) to allow boys under 14 years, who were in 50 plus kg weight category to participate in the upcoming CISCE National Boxing Championship.

The event is slated to be held on September 13, 2024 at Jharkhand.

Justice M Dhandapani gave the directive in a recent order, while allowing a petition from 13 year-old Alberich Abhay AAS, a Class 8 student, who was denied permission to participate in the under-14 category boxing as he weighed over 50 kg.

The judge said admittedly, the petitioner was aged about 13 years and studying VIII standard at a private school in Adyar in the city and that he was a boxer.

Last year, the petitioner participated in the CISCE National Boxing Championship conducted at Ranchi and won a silver medal. Now, the weight of the petitioner was more than 50 kg. Though he was selected for the competition, he was not able to compete in the CISCE National Boxing Championship only on the ground that the specific category of weight was not available, the judge added.

Pointing out at the CISCE Games & Sports-Rules and Regulations, particularly Clause 5, the judge said a perusal of the same reveals that even a 14 year girl was entitled to participate in the championship if her weight was more than 50 kg. However, the same benefit was not given to a boy of the same age, which was discriminatory and violated Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

Except for the said weight category for under 14 boys, all the other categories which were available for boys and girls were available. The non-provision of the same was discriminatory and offends Article 14 of the Constitution and the discrimination cannot be allowed to continue, the judge added and set aside a circular dated March 26, 2024 issued by CISCE under CISCE Games & Sports – Rules & Regulation 2024 by way of Hand book with regard to boxing event to be held on Friday. PTI CORR SA