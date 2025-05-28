Boy, 10, who supplied tea to soldiers battling gunfight in Punjab village

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) A boy, all of 10, ensured that the soldiers locked in a gunfight with Pakistani forces in Tara Wali village did not have to worry about their tea and lassi.

While the Operation Sindoor was in its full glory, Shravan Singh too did his bit, and took water, ice, tea, milk, and lassi to soldiers deployed in his village.

For running the errands, he was recently felicitated by Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, the General Officer Commanding of the 7th Infantry Division.

Shravan, whose village lies in Mamdot area of Ferozepur district, said he too wants to joint the army when he grows up.

"I want to become a 'fauji' when I grow up. I want to serve the country," the boy said.

His father said, "We are proud of him. Even soldiers loved him." He said class 4 student supplied the ration on his own without anyone asking him to do it.

Tara Wali village is around 2 km from the international border.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan launched an offensive against Indian military bases and resorted to shelling the border areas for the next three days. PTI CHS VN VN