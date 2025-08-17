Boy, 11, dies of snake bite in UP village

Ballia (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) An 11-year-old child died of snakebite while trying to save his grandmother in the Bansdih area here, police on Sunday said.

According to police sources, on Friday, around 11 pm, Anuj woke up and saw that a snake was sitting on his grandmother's stomach. He tried to remove the snake, but it bit him.

Hearing him scream, Anuj's family members rushed to the room and took him to the Bansdih Community Health Centre.

But seeing his condition, the doctors referred him to the district hospital.

He died before reaching the hospital, police said. PTI COR CDN VN VN