Boy, 11, suffers burns in cracker prank in Delhi's Mayur Vihar; probe on

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy sustained burn injuries after two teenager allegedly placed a firecracker in his pocket while he was on his way to buy some candies in an east Delhi area, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported Thursday from Chilla village of Mayur Vihar Phase-I, they said.

The child told police that he was headed for a market to purchase candies, when two boys on a motorcycle put in his pocket some firecrackers which exploded, an officer said.

"The child is changing his statement, but we are reviewing CCTV footage of the area and have launched an investigation," the officer said.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable.

"We have reviewed CCTV footage of the location and are trying to identify the suspects. Although the footage from the area where the child described the incident happened shows he was alone, the investigation is still ongoing," the officer added.