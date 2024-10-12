Boy, 12, held for 'raping' five years old girl in UP

Deoria (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was nabbed here for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in his neighbourhood when she was alone in her house, police on Saturday said.

According to Salempur Circle Officer Deepak Shukla, the incident occurred Thursday night in the Khukhundoo Police Station area.

"The accused boy entered the victim's house around 9 pm while she was alone, and sexually assaulted her," said the CO.

The boy was booked on the complaint of the father and held. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN