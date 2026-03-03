Boy, 13, dies in 'accidental' firing at birthday party in Lucknow

Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was killed allegedly in firing during a birthday party in the Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 6.40 pm on Monday at an LDA Colony residence under the Krishna Nagar police station limits.

The victim, Unais Khan, had gone to attend a friend's birthday party at his house with three other minors.

During the celebration, Navneet Tripathi, the birthday boy aged 13, allegedly took out his father's licensed revolver from a car parked outside and accidentally fired it, the police said.

The bullet hit Unais above his left eye, and he collapsed on the floor. He was rushed to Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His family alleged that Unais was shot by an adult and it was no accidental fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow South) Nipun Agarwal said the three minors present at the party have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

"On March 2, information was received at Krishna Nagar police station that a 13-year-old boy, Unais Khan, a resident of Transport Nagar, had died due to accidental firing while attending a birthday party with his friends. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's family, a case is being registered and further legal action is being taken," Agarwal said.

The police said they had seized the firearm and were examining CCTV footage.

According to the local police, Tripathi was making videos with the firearm when it went off.

Unais, a class 7 student of Stella Maris School, was the captain of his school's football team, police said. He is survived by his mother, Sama Sehroz, and an elder brother.

His father, Zameer Khan, said his son had been observing roza and did not want to go to the party, but his friends insisted.

"We received a call that a bullet had been fired at the party," he said, breaking down.

He alleged that the shot was not accidental and claimed that his son had been shot in the middle of his forehead by an adult.

Sameer Khan, an uncle of Unais, told PTI Videos that the family had initially refused to send the boy to the party because he was fasting, but his friends assured them that he could break his fast there.

"Now this incident has happened. It is extremely wrong. What more we can say," he said. PTI COR KIS VN VN