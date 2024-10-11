Boy, 15, held for 'raping' teen in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was nabbed here on charges of raping a teenage girl, who also allegedly became pregnant, police on Friday said.

Though the girl's father claimed she was two months pregnant, medical reports did not corroborate the claim.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl's family filed a complaint alleging that the boy had been sexually assaulting her for over a year.

They said they became aware of the abuse when the girl began experiencing abdominal pain and was diagnosed with a two-month pregnancy.

"The accused was held on Thursday and has been booked under the rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We have recorded a statement from the victim and are investigating the matter further," Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said.

"While the family insists that the girl was pregnant, the medical examination did not confirm this. We are working to establish the exact timeline of events and the nature of the relationship between the victim and the accused," the officer added. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN