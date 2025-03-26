Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Delhi's Wazirabad; 3 minor nabbed

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was abducted and killed for a Rs 10 lakh ransom in the Wazirabad area of north Delhi, a police source said on Wednesday.

Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the murder, the source said.

The class 9 student was taken to a deserted area near Bhalswa Lake, where he was stabbed multiple times, the person said.

"The family members of the boy had received a call regarding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Later, they discovered his body," the source said.