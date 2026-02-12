Boy, 17, stabbed to death in Delhi's Bawana; 7 held

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in outer north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Thursday.

Seven people, including four juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the murder.

The police said that they received information about a stabbing around 9.36 pm on Wednesday.

The victim, Salim, a resident of JJ Colony, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. His medical reports revealed multiple stab injuries on his chest and other parts of the body, an officer said.

According to the complainant, Salim was intercepted by the accused around 8.30 pm and allegedly assaulted over a previous dispute. While some of the assailants beat him with fists and kicks, others stabbed him with knives, the police said.

A case was registered at the Narela Industrial Area Police Station. An investigation suggested that the accused and the victim had prior enmity.

"A team checked CCTV footage, probed technical surveillance inputs and local intelligence, leading to apprehension of seven suspects, including four juveniles," the officer said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Salin (21), Sahil (20), and Fahad (18), all residents of JJ Colony.

Four others, all minors aged between 16 and 17, have also been apprehended. One of the juveniles was found to have been involved in an attempt to murder case, the police said.

Four knives allegedly used in the crime were recovered at the instance of the accused.

The police said the role of one Mohammad Farukh is under scrutiny for suspected conspiracy and abetment.