Boy, 7, dies of allergic reaction after injection at pvt clinic in Bundi

Kota, Oct 10 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died of an allergic shock on Thursday after receiving an antibiotic injection at a private clinic run by a retired paediatrician in Bundi district, police said.

The boy's family protested outside the clinic and blamed the doctor for administering wrong medicine. The doctor, however, insisted the boy died of a previous allergic reaction which was not revealed by his mother.

Kunj Meena of Kanahera village was brought to the clinic in Bundi on Thursday afternoon with complaint of fever, cough and cold.

Dr KC Gagrani, the paediatrician, said he gave his mother a medicine prescription, but she insisted the boy be given an injection for interim relief.

At her request, the staff administered a usual dose of antibiotics (ceferixone), the doctor said.

"However, soon after the injection, the boy started frothing from the mouth and collapsed and fell into anaphylactic shock, despite efforts of revival," Dr Gagrani said.

"This is only the second case of anaphylactic shock I have witnessed in my medical career of 40 years, first being in 1980 at government community health centre in Talera," he said.

It is quite impossible to save someone from anaphylactic shock, he added.

Dr Gagrani said that it was only after the boy's condition worsened that his mother revealed about an allergic reaction he had after he was administered an injection in his village three days ago.

"The injection caused reaction on his skin and that could be the reason behind the fatal shock," the doctor said.

"Had his mother disclosed the reaction earlier, I would have avoided the antibiotics dose," he said.

After he went into a shock, the boy was rushed to Bundi district hospital, but could not be saved.

Bundi City Police Station SHO Tejpal said that at the boy's mother's complaint, police filed a case of suspected death under section 194 of the BNSS. PTI COR VN VN