Boy, 8, sexually assaulted by neighbour in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was allegedly forced to have "unnatural" sex by a neighbour in an area under Baradari Police Station of the district, police said on Friday.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said that on Wednesday, a man named Asif lured a boy from his neighbourhood and took him to an empty plot and sexually assaulted him.

Asif was booked at the complaint of the boy's family and arrested, he said.

The boy was sent to a hospital for medical examination and an investigation is underway, said police.