Boy, 9, mauled to death by dogs in Saharanpur

Saharanpur, Feb 11 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Islamnagar village here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in the village under the Rampur Maniharan Police Station limits, when the boy, Purushottam Kashyap, was playing in a field, Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Sagar Jain told PTI.

"The dogs viciously bit the child and tore his body apart. They even ripped off parts of his scalp. Several portions of his body were severely mutilated," Jain said.

Hearing screams, locals rushed to the scene and managed to chase the dogs away by pelting stones at them.

By the time they intervened Purushottam was already critically injured. He was rushed to a primary health centre, where doctors declared him dead. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN