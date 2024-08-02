Boy among 5 of family killed as car collides with truck in MP's Sagar

Sagar (MP), Aug 2 (PTI) Five members of a family, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after their car collided with a truck in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening, a police official said.

The accident took place near Parsoria village under Sanodha police station limits, about 20 km away from the district headquarters.

"A family was returning to Parsoria from Sagar when their car collided with a truck. Three women, one man and a child were travelling in the car along with their driver," Sanodha police station in-charge Gaurav Gupta said.

Only one of the six occupants of the vehicle survived and was admitted to a nearby hospital. All others, including the child, died in the mishap, he said.

After the accident, the victims were brought out of the severely-damaged car with the help of the local people, he added.

The deceased were identified as Sandesh Jain (38), his wife Nidhi (35), Prabha Jain (55), Nansy Jain (27) and Utkarsh Jain (4), he said.

The victims were returning to Parsoria village after visiting an ailing family member in a hospital in Sagar town, the official added. PTI MAS NP