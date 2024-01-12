Boy among four injured as ceiling of their flat collapses

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) Four members of a family, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured after the ceiling of their flat located in a four-storey building collapsed at Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Friday, an official said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at 3 am in the building located in Thakur Pada area, he said.

Chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Yasin Tadvi, said this flat as well as the one located above it have been sealed as a precautionary measure.

"There are a total of 30 flats in the 16-year-old building. The ceiling of the flat on the first floor fell in which four family members, including a 12-year-old boy, suffered injuries. They were immediately admitted to a hospital for treatment," he said. PTI COR NP