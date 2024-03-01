Boy appears for SSC exam hours after performing father's last rites in Latur

Latur, Mar 1 (PTI) A Class X student from Latur in Maharashtra was at the centre of all-round praise for appearing for the SSC exams on Friday hours after performing the last rites of his father.

Rushikesh's father Ramnath Puri died suddenly on Thursday evening in his native Dhalegaon village in Ahmedpur tehsil, an official said.

"Rushikesh resides with his maternal uncle at Bori-Salgara village in Latur tehsil as he studies in Rajiv Gandhi Vidyalaya, while his examination centre was at Zilla Parishad Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Bori village," he said.

"On Thursday evening, he went to Dhalegaon village after getting to know about his father's death. The last rites were performed on Friday morning. Since his exam centre was 100 kilometres away from Dhalegoan and he would not have been able to reach there, Latur Divisional Board President Sudhakar Telang and Group Education Officer Babanrao Dhokade ensured he wrote the exam in the village itself," he said.

Everyone praised Rushikesh for the resolve he showed to sit for the exams despite losing his father, the official added. PTI COR BNM