Boy apprehended for kidnapping and sexually assaulting girl

Beed, Nov 21 (PTI) Police have apprehended a boy for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl in Kaij town of Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said on Friday.

The girl's father on Thursday lodged a missing person's complaint. The police immediately launched a probe and traced the girl and the accused boy using mobile phone tracking.

Both of them were later brought to the Kaij police station.

During the probe, the girl alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her.

Based on her statement, the police registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The girl was then sent to a women's shelter home, while the boy was sent to a juvenile observation home. PTI COR NP