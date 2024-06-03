Boy beaten to death over mango plucking in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death in a fight over plucking mangoes in an area here near the Revati Railway Station, police said on Monday.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Usman said that Pankaj Sahni was beaten to death Sunday afternoon.

Pankaj was plucking mangoes from a tree near the railway station with his friends Sanjay, Deepankar, and Kush when two people came and beat him till he fell unconscious, the CO said.

Usman said that Pankaj was immediately rushed to the local government hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Police have booked two men, Ram Swaroop Rajbhar and Chhotu, on charges of murder at the complaint of Pankaj's father Jageshwar Sahni, he said.

While Rajbhar has been arrested, hunt is on for two more, the CO said. PTI COR NAV VN VN