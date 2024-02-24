Boy booked for sodomy in Taloja in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 24 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was booked for allegedly sodomising a 17-year-old boy in Taloja in Panvel, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

A case of unnatural sex and kidnapping under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered on Friday in connection with the incident that took place on February 14, he said.

"The accused took the victim to the 14th floor of their building and had unnatural sex with him. The accused is yet to be detained. Further probe into the case is underway," the Taloja police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM